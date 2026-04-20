Algeria: President Tebboune Sets March 2027 for Bled El Hadba Phosphate Export Launch

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, ordered the launch of phosphate exports from the Bled El Hadba mine by March 2027 "at the latest."

A Council of Ministers statement emphasized that President Tebboune, after congratulating the newly appointed Minister of Mines on taking up his position, mandated him with "ensuring Algeria reaches the phosphate export stage by March 2027 at the latest, as the sector's foremost economic objective, notably amid the completion of the mining quay works as part of the Annaba Port expansion project (March 2027)."

The President of the Republic emphasized that Algeria's economic plan for the current and upcoming period seeks "turning the mining sector into a vital, wealth-generating, driver of a break with hydrocarbon dependency.

"President Tebboune ordered the immediate launch of the construction works for raw material processing units at the Bled El Hadba phosphate mine, in line with mine exploitation, alongside the immediate start of construction of storage facilities for urea and ammonia, in accordance with international technical standards, given that both substances are subject to special storage requirements.

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Regarding the mineral quay, which forms part of the expansion of Annaba phosphate port, the President of the Republic ordered the reinforcement of the Algerian-Chinese partnership in the field of port construction, expansion and dredging, in order to build the mineral quay.

Touching on the Southern railway route linking Algiers, Laghouat, Ghardaia, El Menia, In-Salah, and Tamanrasset, "scheduled to enter service by the end of 2028," President Tebboune instructed the government to concentrate its efforts on delivering "the new wager of the century," a project no less significant than the Gara Djebilet project, the statement said.