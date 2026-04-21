Uganda: Mayiga Rallies Buganda to Sustain Pressure in Fight Against HIV/Aids

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called on the people of Buganda to remain steadfast in the fight against HIV/Aids, stressing that persistence and consistency are key to overcoming the disease.

Mayiga made the remarks while flagging off a run organized by the Kampala Hash House Harriers in Kyaddondo on Monday.

The run followed the recently concluded Kabaka Birthday Run, with participants using the occasion to amplify awareness in the fight against HIV/Aids while also celebrating the Kabaka's birthday.

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"I thank you for making it a tradition to participate in these annual runs, especially after the Kabaka Birthday Run. If you want something to yield results, you must do it repeatedly," he said.

"That is why we must remain focused on the Kabaka's message of fighting HIV/Aids. As men in particular--and now women are also increasingly taking initiative--we must prioritize protecting ourselves."

Mayiga noted that some people question why he continuously speaks about HIV/Aids, but emphasized that just as people eat daily, prevention messages must also be repeated consistently to keep communities vigilant.

David Kintu Wasajja, a member of the running group, highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying it brings together people from diverse backgrounds for a shared cause.

He noted that the gathering not only celebrates the Kabaka's 71st birthday but also promotes health awareness and unity, and extended birthday wishes on behalf of the group.

The chairperson of the group this year, Alice Okecho, expressed appreciation for being welcomed at the Buganda Kingdom headquarters to mark the Kabaka's birthday.

She warned that HIV/Aids is gradually resurging and stressed the need for continuous awareness campaigns to remind people that the disease still exists and remains deadly. She also commended the Kabaka for championing initiatives like the birthday run.

Participants ran through areas including Mengo and Lubaga before concluding the event with a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of the Kabaka's birthday.

The event reinforced Buganda's ongoing commitment to promoting public health, unity, and collective responsibility in the fight against HIV/Aids.