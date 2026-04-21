Ethiopia: Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Austria Hold Talks to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos held high-level discussions today with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, at his office in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening long-standing relations between Ethiopia and Austria, highlighting significant untapped potential for expanded cooperation across political, economic, educational, cultural, and multilateral domains.

Minister Gedion briefed his Austrian counterpart on Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, outlining key investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, tourism, and digital infrastructure.

Minister Meinl-Reisinger expressed Austria's readiness to enhance engagement with Ethiopia, emphasizing the importance of strengthening business-to-business linkages, facilitating trade and investment missions, and advancing institutional partnerships in innovation, technology transfer, and skills development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She also noted the active participation of Austrian companies in the EU-Ethiopia Business Forum held earlier in the day.

On multilateral cooperation, the two ministers agreed to deepen collaboration within the United Nations and other international platforms, with a particular focus on climate change, migration, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ethiopia and Austria this year mark 120 years of diplomatic relations, a milestone both sides described as a strong foundation for future partnership.