Africa: AU, Austria Sign Landmark MOU to Boost Strategic Cooperation

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) and Austria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance collaboration on critical global and regional issues, including peace and security, economic development, good governance, and human rights.

The agreement was signed at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Austrian Foreign Affairs Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

Following the ceremony, Chairperson Youssouf commended Austria's increasingly active global role and welcomed its commitment to a strategic partnership with Africa.

He noted that the MOU would significantly strengthen the multilateral system that has underpinned global peace and prosperity since the Second World War. "We believe this agreement will bear significant fruit in our partnership and bilateral relations," he stated.

Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger praised the long-standing relationship between Austria and the AU, reaffirming Vienna's commitment to deeper ties. She emphasized that the MOU provides a "clear direction" for future engagement.

"In this new world order, both the African Union and Austria stand firm in reforming the multilateral system to make it more effective, not replacing it," she added.

She further noted that for countries like Austria, strong multilateral institutions are not just a preference, but a "lifeline."