Kenya Pushes for Integrated HIV Response to End Aids By 2030

Nairobi — Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga, has called for a shift towards integrated, sustainable and domestically driven HIV response systems, as Kenya positions itself to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Speaking during the opening of the 2026 HIV Coverage, Quality and Impact Network (CQUIN) High-Level Meeting in Nairobi, Dr Oluga reaffirmed the country's commitment to transforming its HIV response.

The meeting brought together more than 260 participants from over 20 countries to deliberate on the future of the global fight against HIV.

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Representing Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Dr Oluga noted that Kenya has made significant progress, with approximately 1.4 million people living with HIV and the country edging closer to achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

However, he cautioned that the gains remain fragile, urging stakeholders to rethink traditional approaches.

"We must move beyond vertical HIV programmes and embrace integrated, people-centred care that responds to broader health needs," he said.

Dr Oluga emphasised the importance of aligning HIV services with other critical health areas, including maternal and child health, tuberculosis and non-communicable diseases.

He revealed that Kenya is already integrating HIV services across community, primary and referral healthcare levels to enhance efficiency, continuity and dignity in care.

He further highlighted that investments made in laboratory systems, data infrastructure and community health platforms under HIV programmes should now be leveraged to strengthen the broader health system.

"These investments must serve as a foundation for a resilient and responsive healthcare system that meets the needs of all Kenyans," he said.

The Principal Secretary added that the approach is in line with ongoing Universal Health Coverage reforms, which aim to improve healthcare financing, strengthen the workforce, enhance service delivery and reduce reliance on external funding.

While acknowledging the continued support of global partners, including PEPFAR, The Global Fund and ICAP at Columbia University, Dr Oluga stressed the need for increased domestic ownership and sustainable financing of HIV programmes.

He also called for renewed focus on equity, urging stakeholders to address stigma, discrimination and persistent barriers to access, particularly among adolescents, young women and key populations.

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Dr Oluga reaffirmed the government's commitment to ending AIDS by 2030, underscoring the need for an integrated, equitable and sustainable health system.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Andrew Mulwa, Head of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme, representatives of the United States Government, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other partners and delegates.