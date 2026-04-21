Kenya: Junet Takes On Gachagua, Says ODM Has Stronger Nationwide Support

Nairobi — Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has asserted that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) remains the country's only truly national political party, amid intensifying competition and shifting alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing party delegates during a youth convention at Jamhuri Showground on Monday, Junet dismissed emerging political formations as ethnically anchored and limited in reach, arguing that ODM's support base cuts across regions and communities.

"ODM is not a village outfit. It is a national movement with representation across the country," he told the gathering.

In a pointed attack, the legislator criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of persistently targeting ODM leadership despite lacking comparable political influence.

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"He speaks about our party leadership daily from Oburu Oginga to Gladys Wanga yet his party cannot match ODM's presence even in a single county like Migori," Junet said.

The MP said ODM's strength lies in its diversity, singling out Nairobi as a reflection of the party's broad appeal.

He described the capital as a cosmopolitan hub where multiple communities coexist, arguing that such diversity aligns naturally with ODM's national outlook.

"Nairobi represents all Kenyans, and the party that mirrors that diversity is ODM," he said.

Junet also weighed in on the ongoing debate around the so-called broad-based government, clarifying that it is not a political party but a governing arrangement involving both the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM.

"Broad-based is not a party one can belong to. The party to support is ODM. Any formation seeking to work with us in 2027 must engage through ODM structures," he stated.

The convention marks the launch of an expansive youth mobilisation drive by the party, part of a broader strategy to re-energise its grassroots networks following a period of political uncertainty.

ODM's Central Committee, chaired by Oburu Oginga, has endorsed what it describes as a rigorous nationwide programme aimed at revitalising the party and consolidating its support base, particularly in its traditional strongholds.

Under the plan, the party will host youth conventions in at least 25 counties, beginning with Nairobi before moving to Mombasa on April 26.

The schedule will pause briefly between May 1 and May 3 for a joint retreat bringing together the party's National Executive Committee and Parliamentary Group, including governors and senior leadership, as ODM intensifies preparations for the next electoral cycle.