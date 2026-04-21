Mozambique: Mozambican Exports to China Tariff-Free As of May

Maputo — China will exempt from tariffs, as of next May, various products from African countries, including Mozambique.

According to Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Lucas, speaking on the sidelines of the working visit to China of President Daniel Chapo to China, the exemption is part of a broader strategy by the Chinese government to strengthen economic cooperation with Africa and with Mozambique, in particular.

"The measure is aimed at boosting cooperation between China and Africa. The aim is to boost production levels, economic diversification, and exports from African countries to the Chinese market', she said.

The complete list of products to be exempted is not yet known, but the measure covers key sectors of the Mozambican economy, namely agricultural products (cashew nuts, cotton, sugar, tropical fruits); fisheries (prawns, frozen fish); and mineral and semi-processed resources.

Lucas believes that the measure will contribute to the growth of exports and improve the balance of trade.

"The entry into force of this exemption represents a strategic opportunity, but also a challenge for Mozambican producers and entrepreneurs. It is necessary to guarantee quality, consistency, and volume of production to meet the demand of the Chinese market', the minister said.