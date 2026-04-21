Kenya: President Ruto Meets Italy's President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

20 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday held discussions with Sergio Mattarella, the President of Italy, during a high-level meeting in Rome, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and Italy.

The talks focused on deepening cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, climate action, and infrastructure development, as both leaders explored new opportunities to enhance diplomatic and economic ties.

President Ruto's visit to Italy comes amid efforts by Kenya to expand its global partnerships, attract investment, and promote sustainable development initiatives.

Italy, a key European Union member, remains an important partner in areas such as renewable energy, security cooperation, and development financing.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for further engagement between the two nations through future state visits, trade agreements, and joint development programmes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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