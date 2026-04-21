South Africa: DA Refutes ANC's False Knysna Claims of Averting Day Zero Crisis

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Knysna refutes the blatantly false claims made by the African National Congress (ANC) in its NEC press conference today that the ANC has averted a Day Zero crisis in the town through "122 emergency water points and coordinated state intervention in action".

The reality is that the emergency water points were only provisions made in the event of Day Zero, which has yet to occur. This is not an intervention to address the problem at hand, but merely treats the symptoms of a problem the ANC themselves created. It is thanks to recent rains that the situation has slightly improved. However, any and all state intervention has come directly from the DA-led Western Cape government.

The Joint Operations Committee (JOC), overseen by the Western Cape Department of Local Government and Development Planning, successfully implemented several provincial interventions to stabilise the situation in Knysna over the past few months following provincial intervention.

This intervention comes against the backdrop of ongoing failures by the PA/ANC/EFF/PBI/KIM coalition, under whose watch the crisis has worsened through corruption and poor governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

These interventions include:

The repair of 29 minor water leaks, with no major pipe bursts reported in recent days;

A commitment to install 1 000 water meters per week, aimed at replacing approximately 8 000 bypassed meters that are undermining effective water management in Knysna;

The development of a fire hydrant repair plan to improve system integrity and firefighting readiness; and

A greater focus on regional water security in the Southern Cape, including coordinated local and provincial efforts to strengthen critical water infrastructure.

Since the current ANC-led coalition of corruption took power, it has failed to maintain basic water infrastructure, install effective water meters, use an accurate and data-driven approach to monitor water supply and consumption, and have the foresight to plan accordingly for water scarce periods. As a result, the town and its residents now face the looming threat of Day Zero and the complete collapse of municipal water supply.

Knysna now loses 50% of its water due to leaking pipes and aging infrastructure, with the cost to repair amounting to R20 million according to the Auditor General. There is also no accurate information coming from failed or bypassed water meters to inform a municipal water management strategy. The ANC did not solve this crisis, they created it along with their partners the PA, EFF, PBI, and KIM.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Knysna water crisis is a problem created by corrupt politicians who placed their own interests above those of Knysna's residents. This crisis could have been avoided were Knysna governed by a clean, accountable, and efficient administration under the DA. The ANC cannot now try and portray themselves as Knysna's heroes when the town is in this mess because of them.

Voters must remember this crisis when they take to the polls in the Local Government Elections later this year. The PA and the ANC allowed your taps to run dry. Only a strong DA majority in Knysna can manage resources effectively and rescue the jewel of the Garden Route for good.