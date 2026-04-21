Kenya: Multi-Agency Team Seizes 250 Bags of Suspected Fake Fertilizer in Kakamega Crackdown

Nairobi — A multi-agency enforcement team has seized 250 bags of suspected counterfeit fertilizer in Kakamega County, dealing a significant blow to what authorities describe as an emerging criminal network targeting the country's agricultural supply chain.

The operation, led by the Investigators say the recovery points to a sophisticated scheme involving the diversion and repackaging of government-funded farm inputs for illegal commercial distribution.

The investigation which was done in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Bureau of Standards and government chemists, also uncovered packaging materials and a consignment of subsidised fertilizer stock marked Not for Sale.

Investigators say the recovery points to a sophisticated scheme involving the diversion and repackaging of government-funded farm inputs for illegal commercial distribution.

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The seizure comes at a critical time, as the country experiences ongoing rains and enters the peak planting season when demand for farm inputs is at its highest and farmers are most vulnerable to exploitation.

Regional Anti-Counterfeit Authority Manager for Kisumu, Tom Muteti, warned that the circulation of substandard fertilizer poses a direct threat to crop yields and national food security.

"The presence of counterfeit fertilizer in the market is deeply concerning. Farmers depend on the authenticity of these inputs to achieve expected harvests, and any compromise at this early stage has far-reaching consequences," he said.

Experts caution that beyond immediate financial losses, counterfeit agricultural inputs can have lasting environmental impacts. Substandard fertilizer often lacks the necessary nutrient composition, leading to poor crop development and long-term soil degradation.

Authorities say such illegal activities also undermine government subsidy programmes aimed at improving access to affordable, high-quality farm inputs, effectively sabotaging efforts to boost agricultural productivity.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority has pledged to intensify surveillance and enforcement through its multi-agency framework, warning perpetrators of tough legal consequences.

Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant by purchasing inputs only from authorised dealers, verifying product authenticity, and reporting suspicious goods or activities to authorities.