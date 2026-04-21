South Africa: DA Calls for Parliament Inquiry Into Minister Tolashe for Multiple Infractions

press release

The Democratic Alliance has formally written to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, requesting a committee inquiry into a series of serious allegations involving the Minister of Social Development.

The latest inexplicable, and deeply concerning scandal around Minister Sisisi Tolashe involves motor cars she and her family have been using allegedly donated by the Chinese Embassy, allegedly being hidden from creditors, but demanding a full and transparent probe under oath.

Minister Tolashe cannot make up her version of events in the public domain without accounting to Parliament.

This is the latest in a series of allegations against Tolashe. Given the gravity and number of allegations against one Minister, it is essential that they all be fully ventilated and that the Minister account to Parliament in the course of a full inquiry.

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The totality of allegations include:

The unlawful appointment and disciplining of the Director-General, Mr Peter Netshipale;

The alleged shielding of the Minister's preferred special adviser, Mr Kgatla, from accountability and disciplinary processes despite allegations of serious misconduct;

The unlawful appointment of an unqualified and unsuitable individual, Ms Lesedi Mabietja, to the Minister's office.

These allegation preceded the most recent scandal which is that Minister Tolashe failed to disclose two motor vehicles donated to her by a foreign Embassy.

The DA has already taken action against Tolashe on all of these matters, and she will have to account for them both to parliament and to those investigating authorities. DA actions so far include:

· A DA filed Ethics Committee complaint for misleading parliament on the appointments of her Director General.

· A DA filed Public Protector complaint against Tolashe for violations of the Executive Ethics Code regarding the disciplinary processes against her Director General.

· A DA letter to the President to determine whether Minister Tolashe requested his presidential permission to accept and retain the gift of two Chinese luxury SUVs in 2024 amounting to a value of approximately R1 million, which required Presidential permission.

· With each scandal the DA has further called for the committee to summon the Minister to account.

Collectively, these matters point to a concerning pattern of conduct which requires urgent parliamentary scrutiny.

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The Department of Social Development plays a critical role in South Africa's social protection system. With a budget of R294 billion and responsibility for the payment of social grants to millions of beneficiaries, instability and poor leadership within the Department pose a direct risk to service delivery and constitutional obligations.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Minister has contributed to a leadership crisis that undermines the Department's ability to fulfil its mandate.

Accordingly, it is incumbent upon the Portfolio Committee to exercise its constitutional oversight function and intervene decisively. Parliament must ensure that the integrity of governance within the Department is restored and that accountability is enforced at the highest level.

In addition, the DA will be laying a criminal complaint with the South African Police Service against Minister Tolashe covering allegations relating to the donation and ownership of the vehicles. Based on the Minister's own account, there are material contradictions that warrant investigation.

The SAPS will be requested to conduct a full and independent investigation, and should the allegations be substantiated, the Minister must face the full consequences prescribed by law which may include jail time.