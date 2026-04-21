Kenya: Akamba Community Files Suit Against UK Over Colonial-Era Injustices

Nairobi — Members of the Akamba community have filed a lawsuit against the United Kingdom, seeking compensation for alleged historical injustices during the colonial period.

In a letter, Augustus Kyalo Muli, who identifies as the National Patron of the Anzauni Clan, called for an initial legal assessment of the claims, arguing that colonial policies contributed to long-term economic hardship within the community.

Muli said he represents more than 400,000 members of the Anzauni Clan and a coalition of 21 other Akamba clans, collectively covering over five million residents across Kitui County, Machakos County and Makueni County.

According to the petition, British colonial rule between 1893 and 1963 disrupted the community's traditional economic systems, governance structures and cultural practices, with the effects still being felt decades later.

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Muli argues that before colonisation, the Akamba community played a significant role in regional trade, livestock keeping, ironwork and local industries.

However, he claims that land alienation, taxation policies and railway construction under British rule weakened these systems and excluded the community from economic opportunities.

"Today our community is used as a vote basket to help other communities win and lead because we no longer have the power or financial muscle to lead on our own," the letter states.

"Kambas never wanted to be employed; the British forced us into employment by making it the only option after economic strangulation," it adds.

Muli said the group has gathered evidence and is preparing witnesses to support its case as it moves forward.