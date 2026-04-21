South Africa: Final Testimony Set for Lusikisiki Trial Within a Trial - South African News Briefs - April 21, 2026

Final Testimony Set for Lusikisiki Trial Within a Trial

The Mthatha High Court in the Eastern Cape is set to hear final testimony from the trial within a trial in the Lusikisiki mass murder case, reports EWN. Three of six men accused in the matter are expected to testify after alleging they were being abused by police following their arrests. The group is linked to the September 2024 massacre in Ngobozana village, where 18 people were shot and killed. The third accused, Siphosoxolo Mayekethe, concluded his testimony by referring to alleged police brutality, echoing the sentiments of the second accused, Aphiwe Ndende.

The State considers the allegations made by the trio to be a delay tactic. The group claims they were threatened by officers to remain silent.

Ntanzi Accused of Lying About Torture in Meyiwa Trial

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Bongani Ntanzi has been accused of fabricating his assault claims in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, reports SABC News. After being arrested in June 2020, Ntanzi, the second defendant in the case, claimed he was tortured and suffocated before being forced to sign confession statements. Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Ntanzi alleges that he was tortured, including being suffocated with a plastic bag - allegations that led him to sign documents he did not understand. The state, however, asserts that the evidence does not support his account of the events based on vehicle tracking data. However, Ntanzi stands by his version.

National Police Commissioner Masemola To Appear in Court

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is set to make his first court appearance over his alleged involvement linked to the irregular awarding of the controversial Medicare24 multimillion-rand tender, reports EWN. His name surfaced alongside businessman Vusimuzi Matlala and several police officers facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering. They are accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering in the awarding of the tender. While he is the most senior officer to be charged in this case, he remains the country’s top cop, with a decision on his status expected after his appearance.

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