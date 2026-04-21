Namibia: Six Linyanti Pupils Arrested As Police Bust School Cannabis Drug Supply Syndicate in Zambezi

Six pupils from a school at Linyanti in the Zambezi region, who are allegedly linked to a cannabis syndicate at the school, were brought in for questioning at Katima Mulilo Police Station on Friday.

Two pupils, aged between 17 and 21, including a Zambian national believed to be the main supplier, were apprehended and are expected to make their first court appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on a charge of possession of cannabis today.

A police report confirms that two 19-year-old pupils from the school, along with a Zambian national (22), are being held in police custody on charges of possession of cannabis.

A teacher at the school says the incident took place on Friday while most teachers were marking examination papers.

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The teacher says the discovery was made by a hostel supervisor conducting routine rounds at the community hostel, who noticed suspicious behaviour involving a Grade 10 pupil, as well as the strong smell of cannabis emanating from the suspected pupils.

A search led to the discovery of the substance.

"This led to the discovery of 40g of marijuana, and other teachers on the school premises were alerted. The teachers then teamed up for interrogation, which led to the identification of more suspects - fellow pupils believed to be potential buyers and users of marijuana," he says.

Further questioning led to the arrest of the alleged main supplier, the police say.

"The community police and Chinchimane sub-police station were contacted, as well as the school principal. All of them responded promptly. The joint operation led to the discovery of 700g of marijuana from the main supplier," he says.

The teacher says two Grade 10 pupils were found to be in possession of the drugs on behalf of the supplier.

An amount exceeding N$5 000, along with five Zambian kwacha (N$4.29), believed to be proceeds from the sale of marijuana, was recovered.

More potential clients are believed to be pupils at the school, particularly from Grades 9 and 11. - Nampa