Ethiopia: President Taye, Austrian Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

20 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atskeselassie received Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger at his office today to discuss deepening diplomatic cooperation across bilateral and multilateral fronts.

Ambassador Meles Alem, Director General for European and American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told ENA that the discussion centered on a "long-standing and enduring friendship."

He noted that President Taye and the Austrian Foreign Minister reviewed avenues for strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The President underscored the enduring friendship between Ethiopia and Austria, adding that their longstanding relationship continues to be strengthened across multiple areas of cooperation.

On her part, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger stated that Austria remains committed to further strengthening its historical relations with Ethiopia.

She reaffirmed her intent to advance the strategic partnership between the two countries--spanning over 120 years--particularly in matters related to people-to-people cooperation and security.

She also explained that the purpose of her visit is to enhance the diplomatic cooperation that has existed for more than 120 years, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.