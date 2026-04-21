Ethiopia: President Taye, Austrian Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atskeselassie received Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger at his office today to discuss deepening diplomatic cooperation across bilateral and multilateral fronts.

Ambassador Meles Alem, Director General for European and American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told ENA that the discussion centered on a "long-standing and enduring friendship."

He noted that President Taye and the Austrian Foreign Minister reviewed avenues for strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The President underscored the enduring friendship between Ethiopia and Austria, adding that their longstanding relationship continues to be strengthened across multiple areas of cooperation.

On her part, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger stated that Austria remains committed to further strengthening its historical relations with Ethiopia.

She reaffirmed her intent to advance the strategic partnership between the two countries--spanning over 120 years--particularly in matters related to people-to-people cooperation and security.

She also explained that the purpose of her visit is to enhance the diplomatic cooperation that has existed for more than 120 years, both bilaterally and multilaterally.