Ethiopia, AfDB to Further Boost Strategic Partnership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and African Development Bank have agreed to deepen collaboration in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and climate resilience--areas central to sustaining inclusive growth and job creation.

Ethiopia and African Development Bank have agreed to deepen collaboration in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and climate resilience--areas central to sustaining inclusive growth and job creation.

Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, held high-level talks with Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank, on the margins of the 2026 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF, advancing a shared agenda to scale up transformative development cooperation.

The discussions underscored the strength of the Ethiopia-AfDB partnership and its critical role in supporting the country's ongoing economic reform program and long-term development ambitions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Minister Ahmed Shide highlighted Ethiopia's continued progress in implementing its reform agenda, despite global economic headwinds, and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to macroeconomic stability, private sector-led growth, and structural transformation.

The President commended Ethiopia's reform momentum and resilience, reiterating the AfDB's strong support for the country's development priorities.

The meeting also explored opportunities to expand AfDB's financing and technical support, particularly in catalytic investments that unlock private capital, enhance regional connectivity, and accelerate green and digital transitions.

Reaffirming their shared vision, Ethiopia and the AfDB committed to further strengthening their strategic partnership to deliver impactful, scalable solutions that drive sustainable development and economic transformation.