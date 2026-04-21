Ethiopia, JICA Deepen Development Partnership At Spring Meetings - Ministry of Finance

20 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and JICA have reaffirmed strong commitment to further deepening their long-standing development cooperation in areas of shared priority.

The Ethiopian delegation, led by Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, held a productive bilateral meeting with Naoki Ando, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on the sidelines of the 2026 Spring Meetings.

Minister Ahmed Shide expressed Ethiopia's strong appreciation for the longstanding partnership with Japan and JICA, highlighting their sustained support through financing, technical assistance, and capacity building across key sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, health, and education.

The Minister briefed Ando on the continued progress of Ethiopia's economic reform agenda, underscoring resilience amid global challenges, according to the Ministry of Finance.

He also called for enhanced JICA support in priority areas such as aviation, energy access, and road infrastructure.

Discussions further covered Ethiopia's preparations to host COP32 in Addis Ababa in November 2027, with the Minister inviting JICA's engagement in advancing climate resilience and green development initiatives.

Ando reaffirmed JICA's strong commitment to supporting Ethiopia's development agenda and deepening cooperation in areas of shared priority.

Read the original article on ENA.

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