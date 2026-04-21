Namibia: Kunene River Floods Destroy School Gardens and Water Supply, Leaving 300 Pupils At Health Risk

Flooding along the Kunene River has destroyed crops across several Epupa villages and cut off clean water supply to Otjimuhaka Primary School, leaving hundreds of pupils vulnerable.

Epupa constituency councillor Kuuoko Tjimutambo yesterday said: "Villages affected with crops washed away and communities left hopeless are those of Okozongombe, Otjamaungu, Ondoozu, Okovahene, Otjimuhaka, Ohangonga, Otjimbundu, Etemba, Opapurawe, Enjandi, Okandombo, Onungurura, Omukazeze, Ete, Epupa Falls, Orokaue and Otjunungua."

He said the flooding is widespread, particularly affecting farmers who depend on vegetable gardens for daily food and income.

Tjimutambo said Otjimuhaka Primary School has been directly impacted, with its water supply cut off due to flood damage.

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He said the situation poses serious risks to pupils and staff, as access to clean water remains critical for both health and sanitation at the school.

"I am urging the school's management to reach out to line ministries at the villages," he said.

Tjimutambo said immediate coordination between government institutions in the area is necessary to ensure pupils have access to safe water while longer-term solutions are being explored.

The assessment process is ongoing, with further site visits planned to establish the full extent of the damage, he said.

"I am proceeding to Otjimuhaka and Okozongombe for further assessment tomorrow," he said.

Tjimutambo said officials from his office have already been dispatched to the affected areas to gather preliminary information on the damage.

"A report will be compiled and sent to the Office of the Prime Minister," he said.

The flooding follows rising water levels along the Kunene River.

The situation follows an urgent flood warning issued by NamPower to residents and communities along the river after heavy rainfall in southern Angola.

HEALTH AND SAFETY RISKS

NamPower spokesperson Leonard Shemuvalula on Friday said large volumes of water are flowing to Ruacana. The power utility would open a second floodgate at the diversion weir of the Ruacana Power Station in the evening to manage the rising inflow, he said.

Otjimuhaka Primary School principal Elias Uusizi on Saturday said the damage has completely disrupted access to water at the school, forcing pupils to rely on unsafe river water.

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"The school garden is currently submerged, while the water pumping cylinder has been washed away by floodwaters, leaving the institution without any water supply," he said.

Uusizi said the situation has worsened, with pupils now forced to fetch water directly from the Kunene River, posing serious health and safety risks.

"Our biggest challenge is access to clean water. The pupils are currently using river water, which is dangerous," he said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Thursday donated water purification tablets to the school during an assessment visit following flooding along the Kunene River.

Uusizi said the floods have also disrupted movement in and out of the area, leaving some pupils stranded at the school due to inaccessible routes, particularly those crossing from Angola.

He said similar conditions occurred last year, when pupils were forced to stay at the school until water levels receded and access routes were restored.

The principal also raised concerns over food shortages, saying the school feeding programme is under pressure due to limited supplies.

Uusizi said the school faces challenges including a lack of fencing, poor sanitation facilities and inadequate lighting around the hostel, which put pupils at risk, particularly at night.

Uusizi said the school, which accommodates about 300 pupils, urgently requires clean water interventions, including boreholes and water purification systems, as well as improved infrastructure such as fencing and toilets.

- Additional reporting by Nampa