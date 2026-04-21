Namibian MPs Slam N$600k 'Liquor' Budget for Mines Boards As Ministry Clarifies Sitting Allowances

Parliamentarians have questioned a N$600 000 budgetary allocation for liquor, which the mines ministry says covers board sitting allowances for processing liquor licence applications.

The allocation came to light during recent budget debates, which concluded last Monday.

Affirmative Repositioning parliamentarian Ester Haikola-Sakaria questioned the expenditure, with minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse not responding immediately due to time constraints.

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"Are you aware that there is N$600 000 allocated in the ministry's budget designated for board members' liquor? It is clearly written as a sitting allowance," Haikola-Sakaria said.

She said the allocation was unacceptable, pointing to ongoing shortages of medication in hospitals and inadequate learning conditions for some children.

"What kind of discussions require N$600 000 for liquor? If you doubt this, visit the Ministry of Finance's website and download the document titled 'Estimates of Revenue, Income and Expenditure 2026/27-2028/29', page 251," she said.

She argued that the issue goes beyond the amount, raising concerns about priorities and accountability.

Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister for industries, mines and energy Ferdinand Hengombe also criticised the allocation, saying it shows a disconnect from public needs as entrepreneurs struggle to access funding and communities await meaningful industrial development.

"At a time when Namibians are grappling with unemployment, rising fuel prices and an economy that needs stimulation, the government appears to prioritise keeping board members 'refreshed'," he said.

Hengombe said the expenditure is excessive and puts an unnecessary burden on taxpayers.

"This is not governance, it is extravagance at the expense of the taxpayer," he said.

The ministry is allocated N$826.7 million for the 2026/27 financial year.

However, Amutse yesterday said the allocation is not for beverages, but for board sitting allowances tied to liquor licensing work.

"I think the word 'liquor' caused confusion and was taken to mean alcohol. Board members meet to address licence application backlogs and receive allowances for those sittings," he said.

Amutse said the board operates across regions, not only in Windhoek, to handle applications and liquor-related issues.

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With planned amendments to the Liquor Act of 1998, he said the board remains vital, while benchmarking against other boards will guide improvements and best practice.

Verification of the document confirms the allocation under the trade promotion programme.

Estimates for the 2027/28 financial years indicate that this amount could rise to about N$2 million over the two years for the same purpose.