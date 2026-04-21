Uganda: MP Nakimuli's Death Still Unexplained As Postmortem Fails to Establish Cause

The exact cause of death of Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament Helen Nakimuli remains undetermined, even after a postmortem was conducted at the National Referral Hospital, Mulago, according to officials.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi said pathologists were yet to reach a conclusive finding despite carrying out the examination on the late legislator's body.

"Even after the postmortem, doctors have not yet established the exact cause of death," Ssenyonyi said.

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He added that additional medical investigations are underway to help determine what may have led to her sudden death.

"More tests are being done, including toxicology, to help ascertain what could have led to her passing," Ssenyonyi, who also speaks for the National Unity Platfrom party, explained.

Nakimuli passed away on Sunday while undergoing surgery for fibroids at Alexandria Medical Centre, a private facility specialising in women's health services.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus and are made up of muscle and fibrous tissue.

They are relatively common among women of reproductive age and can vary in size from small, seed-like nodules to larger masses that distort the uterus.

While many fibroids are asymptomatic, others may cause heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain or pressure, frequent urination, and in some cases complications during fertility or pregnancy.

Treatment options depend on severity and may range from monitoring and medication to surgical procedures when symptoms become severe or complications arise.

Surgery for uterine fibroids is generally considered safe when performed in properly equipped medical facilities by qualified specialists, but like all surgical procedures, it carries certain risks.

These may include bleeding during or after the operation, infection, complications related to anaesthesia, and, in rare cases, injury to nearby organs such as the bladder or bowel.

The level of risk often depends on the size, number, and location of the fibroids, as well as the patient's overall health and the type of procedure performed.

While most patients recover without serious complications, fibroid surgery remains a major medical intervention that requires careful assessment and close post-operative monitoring.

After the news of her shocking death, the body of the legislator - who had driven herself to the facility for the procedure that she reportedly told friends and colleagues was minor - was later transferred to Mulago Hospital for the postmortem examination, which was expected to establish the exact cause of death.

However, the medical facility where the procedure was carried out has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding the surgery, a standard norm in such incidents.

This silence has left the public in uncertainty and has fuelled growing speculation about what may have transpired during the operation.

Nakimuli's body has since been released to her family and transferred to a funeral home ahead of public viewing and funeral proceedings.

The delay in confirming the cause of death has sparked concern among political leaders and members of the public, with calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the legislator's passing.

Meanwhile, Parliament has already released the official funeral programme for the late lawmaker. According to the schedule issued by Speaker Anita Annet Among, funeral rites began on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Following the completion of postmortem procedures, the body will be transported to Kalangala District via Entebbe, with a ferry departure scheduled for 2pm.

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Residents and local leaders are expected to pay their respects during a district council session and public viewing.

The body will later return to Kampala for an overnight vigil at the family home, followed by a parliamentary tribute and lying in state at Parliament on Wednesday, April 22.

Additional tributes are planned at the National Unity Platform headquarters and at her home in Namungona, before a requiem mass at Namungona Orthodox Church on Thursday, April 23, ahead of burial in Luwero District.

Nakimuli, who served in the 11th Parliament on the National Unity Platform ticket, was widely known for her advocacy on healthcare access, transport challenges, and women's empowerment, particularly in island communities around Lake Victoria.