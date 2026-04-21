Uganda: Parliament Releases Funeral Program for MP Nakimuli

Parliament has announced the official funeral arrangements for the late Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament, Helen Nakimuli, following her recent passing.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Speaker, Anita Annet Among, Parliament expressed "profound sadness" and unveiled a multi-day program to honor Nakimuli's life and service.

According to the schedule, funeral rites began on Monday, April 20, 2026, with the commencement of official ceremonies.

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Following the release of the post-mortem report, the body is expected to be transported to Kalangala District via Entebbe, with a ferry departure scheduled for 2pm.

On Tuesday, April 21, local government leaders and residents will pay their respects during a special district council session and public viewing in Kalangala.

The body will later be transported back to Kampala for an overnight vigil at the family home.

Parliament will hold a formal tribute and vigil on Wednesday, April 22, during which the late legislator will lie in state at Parliament.

A second tribute is scheduled at the National Unity Platform headquarters, followed by a family vigil at her residence in Namungona.

The final day of ceremonies, Thursday, April 23, will feature a requiem mass at Namungona Orthodox Church, before burial in Luwero District.

In its statement, Parliament described Nakimuli as "a dedicated legislator and a tireless advocate for her people," and extended condolences to her family and the people of Kalangala District.

Nakimuli passed away on Sunday while undergoing surgery for fibroids at Alexandria Medical Centre, a private facility specialising in women's health services.

Her body was later transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital on Sunday afternoon for a postmortem examination, which is expected to be conducted today to establish the exact cause of death.

The findings are anticipated to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the procedure as authorities and family members await an official medical report.

Nakimuli, who represented Kalangala District in the 11th Parliament on the National Unity Platform ticket, served as a vocal advocate for island communities, focusing on healthcare access, transport challenges, and women's empowerment.

Throughout her tenure, she was known for consistently raising concerns about service delivery gaps in hard-to-reach areas, particularly in the Lake Victoria island districts.