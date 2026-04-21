Uganda: Fuel Shortage Disrupts Life in Mityana As Transport Operators Count Losses

A worsening fuel shortage in Mityana District is disrupting business activity and transport services, with several filling stations running dry and operators warning of deepening economic strain.

The scarcity, particularly of petrol, has persisted for several days, leaving many stations unable to serve customers and triggering a sharp decline in sales.

Fuel dealers say the disruption has affected major outlets, including those operated by TotalEnergies, forcing some businesses to scale down or temporarily halt operations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Station managers report dwindling customer flow as supplies fail to arrive.

"We have gone for days without receiving petrol, which means we cannot serve our customers at all," said Edward Nshuti, manager at Total Mityana Services Station.

He noted that while the station still holds about 8,000 litres of diesel, the stock is unlikely to last amid rising demand.

"The diesel we have may not sustain us for long because demand is very high, and we are not sure when the next delivery will come," he added.

At the few outlets that still have fuel, rationing has become the norm. Supervisors say sales are being limited per customer in a bid to stretch available supplies, even as prices continue to climb.

"We are limiting the amount each customer can buy, but demand is overwhelming and prices are rising," said Wilberforce Mulema, a supervisor at a Shell station along the Mityana Highway.

The transport sector has been among the hardest hit. At the Mityana taxi park, drivers say their earnings have dropped sharply as they struggle to keep vehicles operational.

"We are operating at a loss because fuel is expensive and sometimes unavailable, yet we cannot increase fares due to the economic situation," said Banalya Moses, a taxi driver.

Fuel dealers warn that if the shortage persists, the district could face wider economic consequences, including business closures and job losses.

Stakeholders are now calling for urgent intervention from authorities to restore fuel supply, stressing that stabilising the situation is critical to sustaining transport services, business continuity, and livelihoods across Mityana.