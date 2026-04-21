Rwanda: Banyamulenge Protest in U.S., Kenya Amid Rising Calls for Action On Minembwe Crisis

More than 4,000 people of Banyamulenge origin gathered in Washington D.C. on Monday, April 20, demanding international action to stop violence and a prolonged humanitarian blockade in Minembwe, eastern DR Congo.

On the same day, similar protests were held in Kenya, with demonstrators echoing calls for an end to attacks and immediate humanitarian access to communities in South Kivu's high plateaus.

ALSO READ: AFC/M23: DR Congo bombed aid plane after signing peace deal

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The demonstrations come amid months of ongoing violence in Minembwe and surrounding areas, where coalition forces comprising the Congolese army (FARDC), Burundian troops, the Kinshasa-backed genocidal militia FDLR, Wazalendo and other militias have carried out repeated operations affecting civilian-populated villages.

ALSO READ: Banyamulenge take Burundi govt to court over abuses in Minembwe

The blockade on Minembwe has left the community of Banyamulenge with limited access to food, healthcare, and markets. Entire villages, schools, and health centres have been destroyed, while livestock losses have deepened economic insecurity, the protestors said.

ALSO READ: How Burundian troops in South Kivu sparked a distinct humanitarian crisis amid DR Congo's wider war

Data from the period from August 2025 to April 2026 shows a pattern of drone strikes, artillery shelling, and ground offensives across villages including Mikenge, Rugezi, Kalingi, Ilundu, Gakenke, and Bijombo.

The attacks have caused civilian deaths, destruction of homes and infrastructure, and displacement of thousands.

ALSO READ: Goma: Thousands protest against AFC/M23 withdrawal from Uvira

Speaking to The New Times on Monday, Douglas Kabunda who leads Mahoro Peace Association, a US-based Banyamulenge organisations, said the demonstrators had formally submitted their demands to the United States government, urging it to act on the violence in eastern DR Congo.

"We organised this as a community to ensure that we advocate for the people of Minembwe who have not been heard," Kabunda said.

He said the situation on the ground has reached alarming levels, describing it as a "slow genocide."

"The current situation in Minembwe is dire. It is catastrophic. There is a genocide going on because of the slow killings and the population of Minembwe has not had any humanitarian access for... even a year," he said. "We have not had any external humanitarian assistance reaching the population."

Kabunda pointed to the impact of the blockade imposed by the government coalition fighting the AFC/M23 rebel movement.

"One kilogramme of sugar in Minembwe costs about $40. So that is why we are here, to ensure that the world knows about it," he said.

He noted that the protestors had submitted their demands to US authorities including the Congress, calling for immediate intervention.

"The demands are simple," he said, "We are asking the government of the United States to put pressure on the Congolese government so that they can stop the ongoing drone bombings in Minembwe, in Masisi, and across eastern DR Congo."

"The first thing is to ensure that the drone attacks stop. The second is to ensure that humanitarian corridors are opened so that the people of Minembwe can get food and basic assistance," he added.

Kabunda also called for the withdrawal of foreign forces and recognition of victims.

"We are also demanding that Burundian soldiers are removed from our country. They do not need to be there, they are killing us," he said.

"They identified us as the enemy, they confined the population, they imposed a blockade, and now they are using drones and famine," he said. "This is a slow genocide taking place in front of the world."

ALSO READ: Looting, displacement reported in Uvira hours after AFC/M23 withdraw

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Kenya, protesters delivered a similar message, warning of a systematic pattern of violence.

"This is a formal alert on the deteriorating security and human rights situation targeting the Banyamulenge community," one protester announced while reading a memorandum. "What we are witnessing is a systematic campaign, dehumanisation, destruction of livelihoods, and targeted military operations."

"We request immediate international intervention to prevent further escalation toward a humanitarian catastrophe and to ensure the protection of vulnerable civilian populations," he added.

He condemned "the politicisation of identity," that has fuelled ethnic violence for decades.

"In South Kivu, Banyamulenga, who have documented presence in the high plateaus since the 18th century, have faced repeated attempts at political disenfranchisement since the 1970s."