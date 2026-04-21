Zimbabwe: Government Urges Nurses to End Strike As Talks Begin

21 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government has called on striking nurses to return to work as authorities move to address concerns over low wages and working conditions in public hospitals.

The appeal follows reports that some nurses have withdrawn their services for three days citing poor pay and deteriorating conditions.

The industrial action was raised by the Zimbabwe Nurses Association.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora said the government had acknowledged the grievances and was engaging with representatives.

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"Government recognises the importance of these concerns and reaffirms its commitment to continued engagement through the appropriate channels," he said.

An urgent meeting has now been convened between the Health Apex Panel and the Health Services Commission to address the issues.

Mombeshora said the concerns would be reviewed "in a structured and responsible manner", balancing the need to maintain essential health services with improving conditions for workers.

He also urged nurses to suspend the strike to allow for dialogue.

"The Ministry appeals to these health workers who have withdrawn their services to allow space for constructive engagement in the best interests of patients and the nation," he said.

The government, led by Emmerson Mnangagwa has previously pledged to improve public sector conditions although health workers have continued to raise concerns over salaries and resources.

The strike comes amid ongoing pressure on Zimbabwe's healthcare system with staffing shortages and limited equipment affecting service delivery in some hospitals.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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