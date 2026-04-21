Ethiopia: Flagship Initiatives Show Tangible Gains Nationwide, Says PM Office

Addis Ababa — Office of the Prime Minister underscored that Ethiopia's flagship economic reforms are delivering visible, real-world results across the country, according to newly released performance reports covering the past 100 days and nine months.

The update highlights six cornerstone initiatives under the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, portraying a shift from policy ambition to measurable progress.

The environmental program Green Legacy is reported to have pushed national forest coverage to 23.6 precent, while simultaneously boosting farmer incomes, generating green jobs, and improving soil and water conservation.

The initiative is also contributing to healthier ecosystems nationwide, it was learned.

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In agriculture, the National Wheat Development initiative is being credited with strengthening food security and reducing reliance on imports.

The program has expanded farming knowledge, supported local industries with raw materials, and created jobs while increasing farmers' earnings.

Similarly, the Bounty of the Basket program reports rising productivity and wider access to nutritious food. Authorities note that small-scale trade is growing, while environmental protection efforts continue to improve.

On the digital front, Digital Ethiopia is accelerating modernization. The report points to expanding internet access, rapid growth in mobile payments, and the rollout of digitized legal, financial, and national ID systems--changes that are reducing costs and saving time for citizens.

Infrastructure development is also gaining momentum under Urban and Rural Corridors, where investments in urban upgrades and green transport are improving quality of life and strengthening economic links between cities and rural areas.

Meanwhile, 'Made in Ethiopia' is driving industrial growth, with increased manufacturing capacity, higher value addition, and reduced dependence on imports.

The initiative is also helping generate foreign exchange and create new employment opportunities.

Overall, the Prime Minister's Office frames the progress as evidence that Ethiopia's reform pillars are beginning to translate structural challenges into opportunity--laying the groundwork for a more resilient and self-reliant economy.