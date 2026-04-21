Rwanda: Rising Oil Shocks Demand a Culture of Frugality

21 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
editorial

As global tensions in the Middle East disrupt petroleum supply chains, Rwanda is already feeling the strain through rising fuel prices and a higher cost of living.

In a country that depends entirely on imported fuel, the government's call for frugality is not just timely but essential for cushioning households and safeguarding economic stability.

Fuel sits at the centre of Rwanda's economy. It powers the transport systems that move people to work and goods from farms to markets. As prices climb, the ripple effects are felt everywhere, from higher bus fares to more expensive food.

ALSO READ: Economists warn of oil shock, urge spending cuts

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Left unchecked, these pressures erode household purchasing power and strain already tight budgets. The logical response is not panic, but discipline.

Encouragingly, examples of practical adaptation are already emerging. Maurice Uwera, the Deputy Government Spokesperson recently shared how he attended a wedding where guests were asked to leave their private vehicles behind and instead use electric buses to travel between venues.

This simple but deliberate choice reduced fuel consumption, lowered costs, and demonstrated that social events need not come at the expense of economic prudence.

It is a model worth replicating, not only for ceremonies, but for conferences, workplaces and community gatherings.

Frugality, however, must go beyond transport. It should define a broader shift in lifestyle. As economics experts note, households can make meaningful savings by combining errands, embracing public transport, and cutting unnecessary trips.

But the deeper transformation lies in how people spend. Distinguishing between needs and wants is no longer optional but essential.

ALSO READ: Transport fares revised with new fuel prices

Reducing spending on non-essential items such as frequent takeaways, impulse purchases or costly subscriptions can free up resources for essentials like food, education and savings.

Choosing local markets over expensive outlets, cooking at home, and minimising waste are not just cost-saving measures; they are acts of resilience in uncertain times.

Ultimately, this moment calls for collective responsibility. Government policy can set the tone, but real impact depends on individual choices.

By using fuel sparingly and embracing more disciplined spending habits, Rwandans can cushion themselves against external shocks while strengthening the country's economic resilience.

Frugality, in this sense, is not sacrifice but strategy.

Read the original article on New Times.

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