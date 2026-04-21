Somalia: Somali PM Lays Foundation Stone for Curriculum Development Centre

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a new Curriculum Development Centre aimed at improving the quality of education across the country, officials said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barre said education reform was the cornerstone of building a better future, adding that the government was prioritising the modernisation and improvement of the national education system.

"A quality curriculum is the foundation of education. This centre will become an important hub for developing knowledge for future generations," the prime minister said.

The project, funded by the government, forms part of broader efforts to strengthen social services, particularly education, and to build a skilled society capable of adapting to modern changes, according to officials.

Barre said the centre would help bridge gaps between students and the education system, with the aim of serving Somalia's long-term development goals.

He also announced plans to rebuild government-owned land and facilities, urging citizens occupying public property to vacate them to allow authorities to carry out projects in the public interest.