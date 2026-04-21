Kenya: 11 Arrested As Police Break Up Fuel Price Protests in Nairobi CBD

Nairobi — Activist Julius Kamau was among eleven protesters arrested in Nairobi's central business district on Tuesday as police moved to disperse small pockets of demonstrations over rising fuel prices.

The arrests were made near the National Archives, where anti-riot officers broke up a gathering linked to the #RejectFuelPrice protests.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed the arrest and detention of 11 protesters.

Police presence was significantly heightened across the CBD, although business activity and pedestrian and vehicular movement remained largely normal.

According to a midday situation update, protest activity in the capital was limited and largely contained, with authorities maintaining a heavy and sustained deployment to deter further mobilisation.

Elsewhere, isolated incidents were reported without major disruption.

In Kirinyaga County, a bonfire was lit in Mwea Town, though normal operations continued. In Makueni County's Emali Town, increased police presence was observed, but no protests were reported.

A similar security posture was noted in Mlolongo, Machakos County, where the situation remained calm.

The protests come amid growing public frustration over high fuel costs, which have triggered periodic calls for demonstrations in recent weeks.