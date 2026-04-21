South Africa: R560 Grant Cannot Feed a Child As Food Costs Hit R934

March data shows it costs R934,93 to feed one child, while the Child Support Grant pays R560, leaving a monthly shortfall.

The grant is below the food poverty line and covers sixty percent of a basic nutritious diet for a child.

Caregivers who rely on the Child Support Grant are falling short every month. The money does not cover the basic cost of feeding a child.

The March 2026 Household Affordability Index shows it costs R934,93 to feed one child a basic nutritious diet. The grant pays R560. That leaves a gap of R374,93 each month.

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This means the grant covers only part of what a child needs to eat properly. Caregivers must find the rest from other income or go without.

The data also compares the grant to the food poverty line. This is the minimum amount needed to meet daily energy needs. It is set at R855 per person each month.

The Child Support Grant falls well below that line. It also falls short of the actual cost of a basic diet for a child.

Food prices eased slightly in March. The cost to feed a child dropped by R7,29 from February. It also dropped by R16,07 compared to March last year.

Some foods became cheaper. Rice dropped by 6%. Beef dropped by 5%. Apples dropped by 9%.

But these small changes do not close the gap. Caregivers still have to stretch limited money across food, transport and other needs.

Research shows families often buy staples first. These include maize meal, bread and rice. Protein and vegetables come later, if money allows.

The group also warned that rising oil prices could push food costs up again in coming months.