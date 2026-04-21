Uganda: Child Labour, Hunger Keep Thousands of Children Out of School in Bududa

Bududa — Bududa District is grappling with a high number of out-of-school children, with child labour and hunger among the leading causes. According to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, the district has a population of over 267,407 people across 75,751 households, and more than 45,000 children of school-going age remain out of school.

The district has over 100 primary schools, both government and private, with an average enrolment of 413 pupils per school. This leaves nearly 50,000 children out of school due to various challenges, including being engaged in seasonal agricultural activities. Patrick Shimali, head teacher of Bukalasi Primary School, said most children miss school because they are tasked with harvesting coffee, bamboo, onions, and other crops. He noted that the highest numbers of child labourers are in the highland areas, which are often hard to reach for government authorities.

"Every child has the right to be protected from child labour," Shimali said, highlighting the struggle of households with low incomes, who rely on children to supplement basic needs such as food, healthcare, and education. Globally, an estimated 218 million children are engaged in child labour, with Uganda accounting for around 6.2 million of them.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Isaac Wambete, 12, who was found mining stones in Namasho Playground, Bulucheke Sub-County, told reporters that he abandoned school after his mother died when he was in Primary Three. With his father already deceased, Isaac had to take care of his younger brother, leaving school behind. "Dropping out was not my wish, but I had no choice. I often went to school on an empty stomach," he said.Peace Mutuwa, 10, from Bukalasi, said she and her four siblings regularly miss school during coffee and onion harvest seasons, making it difficult to keep up with lessons.

Addressing the Challenge

In response, the NGO Cordaid has piloted interventions in Bukalasi and Nakatsi sub-counties, the areas most affected by child labour. The initiative includes school feeding programs in Bukalasi and Buchunya Primary Schools to address hunger and keep children in class.

Rosemary Namutebi, Cordaid coordinator, said the program also involves civic education to distinguish child labour from domestic work, support for smallholder farmers with seeds to improve food security, and community sensitization. "The research showed that Bududa leads in child labour and school dropouts," Namutebi said. "Through feeding programs and agricultural support, we are helping children remain in school and reducing poverty-driven absenteeism."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Uganda Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alex Wambete, LC3 Chairperson for Bukalasi, praised Cordaid for strengthening local government capacities to address child labour. Wereba Charles Lwanga, head teacher of Buchunya Primary School, said since the program started in 2024, school attendance has improved, with enrollment rising from 950 to 1,250 students. Performance has also improved.

David Muwoya Wekhola, Principal Education Officer, applauded the initiative, emphasizing continued community sensitization through parents' meetings and churches to encourage school attendance. He urged Cordaid to expand the program across more sub-counties for greater impact.