Kenya: Nursing Council Warns Public Over Unaccredited Kisumu Nursing College

21 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has warned the public against enrolling at Kisumu-based Northlands International Medical Training College, saying the institution is unaccredited and not authorised to offer nursing training programmes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Council said the institution is "purporting to offer nursing courses" without the necessary approval, cautioning that any training conducted there is not recognised for professional practice in Kenya.

The regulator emphasised that it is the sole authority mandated to approve nursing and midwifery training programmes and institutions in the country.

"We would like to remind the public that NCK is the sole authority responsible for approving nursing and midwifery training programmes and institutions in Kenya," the Council said.

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"Any course offered without NCK's approval is not recognised and does not meet the required standards of training and professional practice," it added.

The Council further issued a specific warning on Nursing Assistant and Nurse Aid training, stating that such programmes are not recognised under its regulatory framework.

"Further, we caution the public that Nurse Aid or Nursing Assistant training is not a recognised programme by the Nursing Council of Kenya," the statement read.

NCK urged prospective students and parents to verify the accreditation status of any training institution before enrolling, warning that failure to do so could result in invalid qualifications.

The Council advised the public to consult its official website, www.nckenya.com, for an updated list of approved institutions and programmes as of April 20, 2026.

The regulator said the notice was intended to caution the public and not to embarrass any individual or institution, adding that it would not be held liable for any damages arising from reliance on unapproved training information.

"The information herein is solely for purposes of cautioning the public and not meant to embarrass any individual or entity," it said.

NCK also directed further inquiries to its official communication channels, including info@nckenya.go.ke and standards@nckenya.go.ke.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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