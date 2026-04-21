Namibia: Coaching Course Returns to Oshikoto

The NFA C-Licence Coaching course will return to Oshikoto region from 5 to 15 May 2026 after eight years.

This is only the second time the course will be held in the region.

The last course took place in 2018. Oshikoto regional coordinator Johannes Andreas said the course is important because coaches must have a C-Licence to become head coaches.

"We want more coaches to get the right licence. You cannot be a head coach without a C-Licence," he said. The course will take place at the Andimba Toivo yaToivo Secondary School Hall in Ondangwa.

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It is open to former players, teachers and people who want to become football coaches.

The Namibia Football Association encourages more women to join.

Andreas said most teams in the FNB Women's Super League are still coached by men.

"We want to help women in football. Women must also lead teams," he said.

The training will run for 10 days.

Coaches will learn basic skills such as training players, planning matches and leading a team.

In Namibia, a C Licence allows a coach to coach at first-division level and in regional leagues. These include streams below the top national league, such as the second division and women regional league.

This makes the licence important for coaches who want to grow in football.

The course will be run by experienced instructor John Sikerete.

He has a CAF A Licence.

He is also an NFA-approved instructor and holds an international instructor's coaching certificate. Another NFA instructor will assist him.

Andreas said the course is open to anyone who is serious about football.

"Football needs trained and qualified coaches at schools, clubs and in the regions," he said.

The registration fee is N$1 300, with the closing date being 2 May 2026. Applicants must first complete the NFA Introductory Coaching Course.

The return of the course gives local coaches a chance to get qualified without travelling far and will help grow football in Oshikoto.