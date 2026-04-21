Malawi: No Time for Blame - Muluzi Calls for Unity As Malawi Faces Deepening Economic Crisis

President of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupule Muluzi, has urged Malawians and political leaders to abandon blame games and embrace collaborative leadership in confronting the country's worsening economic crisis.

In a statement released on 21 April 2026, Muluzi said the scale and urgency of Malawi's economic challenges demand a united, responsible response rather than political finger-pointing.

"This is not a time for assigning blame. It is a time for responsible, collaborative leadership," Muluzi said, stressing that the crisis affects all sectors and requires coordinated action across government, political parties, the private sector, and development partners.

He warned that continued delays and divisions in implementing economic reforms would only deepen the crisis and increase the burden on ordinary citizens, who are already struggling with rising costs and economic instability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Muluzi's remarks come as Malawi grapples with one of its most severe economic downturns in decades, marked by pressure on households, strained businesses, and weakened public institutions.

While backing ongoing reform efforts supported by international partners such as the African Development Bank, the United Nations, and the World Bank, Muluzi emphasized that success will depend on unity of purpose and decisive leadership at home.

He maintained that national challenges of this magnitude cannot be solved through partisan approaches, calling instead for a shared commitment to rebuilding trust, stabilizing the economy, and delivering tangible results for citizens.

"The challenges we face are national in nature and require a unified response," he said.

Muluzi concluded with a stark warning: Malawi cannot afford inaction or division.

"There is no time to waste."