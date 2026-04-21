Somalia: Nusoj, Us Embassy Discuss Media Freedom and Governance Reforms

Mogadishu — The secretary general of the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), Omar Faruk Osman, held talks Tuesday with a senior U.S. diplomat in Mogadishu focused on press freedom and democratic governance.

Osman met with Justin E. Davis, the U.S. Embassy's chargé d'affaires in Mogadishu, in what both sides described as a constructive and wide-ranging discussion.

The talks centered on the protection of media freedom in Somalia, where journalists continue to face security risks and challenging working conditions.

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A very engaging meeting today with Justin E. Davis, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu @US2SOMALIA. We held a constructive exchange on protecting media freedom, advancing freedom of expression, strengthening democratic governance and promoting rights-based trade... pic.twitter.com/nTQ9XI9fwI

-- Omar Faruk Osman (@OmarFarukOsman) April 20, 2026

Both sides also emphasized the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression, a longstanding concern for media professionals and civil society groups in the country.

The meeting further addressed efforts to strengthen democratic governance and improve institutional accountability in Somalia's political system.

Discussions also explored promoting rights-based trade and investment, linking economic development with respect for fundamental freedoms.

NUSOJ, which represents journalists across Somalia, has repeatedly called for stronger protections for media workers and greater respect for press rights amid ongoing concerns about safety and restrictions on the press.