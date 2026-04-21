Somalia Restores Relations With Sri Lanka

Colombo — Somalia has moved to restore diplomatic engagement with Sri Lanka following talks between its ambassador to India, Abdullahi Mohamed Odowaa, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, officials said.

The meeting, held at the presidential palace in Colombo, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries. Both sides welcomed the restoration of direct relations, describing it as an important step toward building sustainable partnership.

Odowaa thanked the Sri Lankan president for the warm reception and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to deepening diplomatic engagement. Dissanayake highlighted the importance of closer cooperation, particularly amid global economic and development challenges.

The discussions explored opportunities for collaboration in education, trade and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. The two sides agreed to pursue practical initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation for the benefit of both nations.