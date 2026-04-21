Kenya to Roll Out Ic4 Surveillance System Next Month - Murkomen

Nairobi — The government will next month finalise procurement of a new Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Coordination (IC4) security framework to replace the ageing IC3 surveillance system, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Murkomen said the upgrade is part of a broader push to modernise policing through technology, data-driven operations, and enhanced emergency response systems.

The current Integrated Command, Control and Communication (IC3) system -- which supports CCTV surveillance and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) -- has been in operation for more than eight years and is nearing the end of its lifecycle.

"The natural expiry of their product life cycle, both hardware components (such as servers, storage, and networking devices) and software have reached end-of-life and can no longer sustain reliable operation," Murkomen said.

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He noted that while some components remain functional, the system's effectiveness has been constrained by damaged equipment, reliance on leased fibre infrastructure, and inactive surveillance sites.

Shift to IC4 system

The planned IC4 framework is expected to significantly expand surveillance capacity, improve real-time monitoring, and strengthen coordination of security operations across the country.

Murkomen said the transition will include rehabilitation of disrupted CCTV coverage, replacement of outdated infrastructure, and integration of advanced analytics to support real-time crime mapping, enabling more responsive patrol deployment and incident management.

Currently, the IC3 system provides surveillance coverage in Nairobi and Mombasa, with about 1,899 CCTV cameras and 281 ANPR cameras installed across 664 sites nationwide.

In Nairobi, coverage spans the central business district and major roads, including Thika Superhighway, Mombasa Road, Jogoo Road, Ngong Road, and Waiyaki Way, as well as key installations such as airports and government facilities.

The Interior CS said the surveillance upgrade is anchored in the National Police Service Strategic Plan (2023-2027), which prioritises operational modernisation through digitisation and adoption of advanced technologies.

This includes the rollout of digital Occurrence Books (OBs) aimed at improving data integrity, streamlining workflows, and aligning police operations with international standards.

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Other reforms under the plan include the acquisition of modern equipment, enhancement of forensic capabilities, and procurement of specialised and armoured vehicles to improve mobility and officer safety.

Reforms

Murkomen said the reforms are informed by recommendations of the National Taskforce on police and prison reforms, with a focus on strengthening operational capacity, improving accountability, and embedding professionalism within the service.

He added that the National Police Service has also bolstered its crisis response mechanisms through deployment of specialised rapid response units, including the Quick Response Unit (QRU), with standby teams stationed at the sub-county level.

The establishment of the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), working alongside the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC), is expected to enhance coordination in handling emergencies and disasters.

Additional measures include integrating disaster management into police training, deploying traffic officers to ease movement during emergencies, and strengthening collaboration with county governments.

Murkomen said the reforms are designed to build a more resilient, technology-driven police service capable of responding swiftly to evolving security threats.