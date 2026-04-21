Namibia: Two Arrested for Game Hunting and Illegal Firewood

20 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Two suspects, aged 35 and 46, were arrested at the Tsumeb-Tsintsabis road block in the Oshikoto region on Friday after a police search discovered game meat and firewood in their vehicle.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Sunday said the arrest took place 2km from Tsumeb at 10h50.

She said the suspects were driving a white truck, and were intercepted by the police at the road block.

"The firewood was illegally collected. The police discovered warthog meat, and four guinea fowl - altogether estimated to be worth N$12 846," she said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Shikwambi said the police investigation continues.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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