Namibia: Opuwo Trade Fair Postpones Planned Water Cut to May

20 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A scheduled water supply interruption at Opuwo has been postponed to May to avoid disrupting the town's upcoming annual trade fair, NamWater has confirmed.

The decision follows engagements with the Opuwo Town Council, which is set to host its Annual Trade Fair from Monday until 2 May.

"NamWater wishes to inform all stakeholders and customers at Opuwo and surrounding areas that the planned water supply interruption, scheduled for 23 April 2026, has been postponed," the utility says in a notice issued on Sunday evening.

The interruption had been scheduled to allow for a booster pump upgrade and the installation of pipelines, and was expected to last about 10 hours on Thursday.

To minimise disruption during the trade fair, the upgrade will now take place at a new date to be communicated later.

"NamWater appreciates your understanding and continued cooperation as we work to improve water service delivery," the notice reads.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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