Namibia: Wanderers Sweep to the Top

FNB Wanderers swept to the top of the rugby premier league log after an emphatic 87-19 victory against FNB Dolphins on Saturday.

FNB Grootfontein, meanwhile, are hot on their tail after beating FNB Western Suburbs 41-17 at Suburbs Park, while FNB Unam and Trustco United both picked up away wins in the second round of action over the weekend.

Dolphins came into their match against Wanderers on a high after having beaten Western Suburbs 45-21 last weekend, and even took an early lead 7-0 lead when Roendardio Doeseb finished off a counter-attack with fullback Zaino van Wyk adding the conversion.

Wanderers, however, immediately struck back with a try by flyhalf Wiks Tromp, and although he missed the conversion, he would eventually have a great day with the boot, adding 10 conversions for a personal tally of 25 points.

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With Wanderers' forwards laying the platform in the set pieces and the rucks and mauls, Dolphins' defence wilted as the home side streaked into a 40-12 halftime lead.

The one-way traffic continued after the break as Wanderers eventually ran in 13 tries to complete a runaway win.

Fullback Tareekuje Tjipute and hooker and captain Edward Drotsky scored two tries each, while Tromp, right wing Jonathan Hanekom, centres SW Kuhn and Rayeez Feris, flanker JP Campbell, lock Kistings Minyoi, flanker Dhale Cloete and substitute backs Dominic Isaacs and Bertus Narib added one try each. Substitute back Ryan Coetzee added one conversion.

Dolphins scored three tries through wing Doeseb, flanker Richard Kasimba and substitute wing Jennery Xamseb, while Zaino van Wyk and flyhalf Demashu Maya added one conversion each.

Wanderers captain Drotsky said it took a while to get into top gear.

"We started off a bit shakily and didnt have much structure at first, but later when we polished the engines and got into our structure, our game plan started to work. But well done to Dolphins for bringing it on they are a physical team and I hope they travel safely back," he said.

"We started the league off well with a derby win against United - that was a hard-fought match, and now against Dolphins at home, but we will just take it game by game and try to win the league this season," he added.

That maximum bonus point win put Wanderers at the top of the log on 10 points and a plus 71-point aggregate, but Grootfontein are hot on their tail after a commanding 41-17 win away to Suburbs.

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Grootfontein ran in five tries with captain Wicus Jacobs, now playing prop, scoring four, while substitute hooker Nguvita Tjaranda scored one, and centre Franklin Busch added 16 points with the boot.

For Suburbs, eighthman Nzola-Menza Nkunku scored three tries while flyhalf Wyatt Brooks added a conversion.

The win put Grootfontein level on points with Wanderers although they have an inferior points aggregate of +29.

Trustco United, meanwhile, went third on the log on seven points after a 34-14 away win against FNB Rehoboth.

United's eighthman Ben Burger had a great game, scoring four tries, while flanker Thehard Lintvelt added two, and flyhalf Enrique Husselmann two conversions.

Rehoboth scored two tries through leftwing Manfred Garoeb and flanker Deevan Mathys, with centre Miguel Busch converting both.

In another match at Rehoboth, FNB Unam got their first win of the season with a 42-24 victory against Reho Falcon.

Unam scored five tries through eighthman McHenry Kambatuku, flanker Rowan Jansen, hooker Marchel Klein, substitute back Aljarreau Zaahl and a penalty try, while fullback Delron Brandt added 15 points with the boot.

Falcons scored four tries through leftwing Mathew van Wyk, scrumhalf Dillon Kahman, flanker Keynen Basson and lock Thomas Kali, while flyhalf Cliven Loubser added four points with the boot.

The win saw Unam joining Kudus and Dolphins on six points, while Falcons (1), Rehoboth (0) and Suburbs (0) make up the rear.