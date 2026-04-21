Namibia: Successful Debut for Katutura City Run

The inaugural Katutura City Run proved to be a big success this past weekend, delivering an exciting day of racing and community spirit at Katutura.

While 67 athletes had entered the 10km event, 37 runners ultimately took to the start line, producing competitive performances and an excellent atmosphere throughout the day.

In the men's 10km race, Enock Haufiko claimed victory in an impressive time of 32:58, followed by Maulisiu Dominikus in 34:38 and David Salomo in 35:04.

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The women's race saw Svenja Pingpank take top honours in 36:47. She was followed by Selma Simon (43:35) and Pamela Vurayai (44:35), rounding out a strong podium.

The event venue at Moses van der Byl Primary School proved to be an ideal setting for this unique first edition.

Runners completed three laps around the Sam Nujoma Stadium area, with the Windhoek City Police providing escort and ensuring a safe and well-managed race - an effort that contributed significantly to the smooth execution of the event.

Following the 10km race, spectators were treated to an exciting 500m invitation race held on the soccer field. Featuring some of the top names in Namibian athletics, the event delivered fast-paced and highly competitive action.

In the men's 500m race, Arno Angula narrowly secured victory in 1:08.33, just ahead of Mathew Angula (1:08.69) and David Dam (1:09.04). Andrew Taapopi and Nasimane Shigweda shared fourth place (1:10.15), followed by Asser Nalukaku in sixth (1:10.55).

The women's 500m race was equally exciting, with Tuuli Angala taking the win in 1:23.01. A surprise performance saw Hitjivirwe Hoveka finish second in 1:31.16, ahead of Nokokure Hengari in 1:32.75.

The lucky draw added to the festive atmosphere, rounding off a well-organized and engaging event for both participants and spectators.

A big thank you goes out to all marshals, timekeepers, and helpers whose dedication and hard work made the race possible.

Looking ahead, the Katutura City Run is set to return in April 2027, building on the success of its inaugural edition. In addition, the organising team, led by Aluteni Kamati and Pingpank Running Namibia, is already preparing for a major relay event in October this year, in collaboration with Khomas Athletics.

The event will feature an exciting incentive, with prize money on offer for athletes capable of breaking the Namibian records in the 10 000m and marathon (42km).

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With a strong debut now complete, the Katutura City Run has laid a solid foundation to grow into a major fixture on Namibia's running calendar.