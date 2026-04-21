Africa: Imposter Facebook Page Uses Watu Branding to Lure Users Into Paying for Non-Existent Goods

Imposter Facebook page uses Watu branding to lure users into paying for non-existent goods

IN SHORT: This Facebook page uses the name and logo of Watu - a legitimate asset finance company operating in Kenya - to offer motorbikes and household products at unbelievable prices. But don't fall for the scam.

The Facebook page Watu credit limited runs attractive offers on motorbikes and household products.

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Among the products offered by the page are smartphones, audio systems, cookers, TVs and other products.

For each of these products, the page asks those interested to deposit a small amount of money, with the balance supposedly to be paid in daily instalments.

The page uses the name and logo of Watu, an asset finance company operating in seven African countries, including Kenya.

The page has reposted its adverts hundreds of times on Facebook groups with thousands of members, attracting significant engagement, including enquiries from interested social media users.

But can the page and its offers be trusted? We checked.

Imposter Facebook page

Watu specialises in financing motorcycles, three-wheelers, smartphones and cars. The inclusion of TVs, audio systems and gas cookers in the page's product list suggests it may not be affiliated with the company.

Although the page uses Watu's name and logo, it does not link to the company's official website. This is suspicious for a page that claims to be run by a reputable company.

We searched online and found Watu's official website. The company has made clear that its official Facebook page in the country is Watu Kenya. The number provided by the suspicious page is not listed on any of these legitimate platforms. This is a clear sign that the page is not associated with the company.

The Facebook page in question is run by an impostor, and its offers should be disregarded.

To help protect yourself from online fraudsters, read Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.