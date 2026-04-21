Kenya: Ai-Generated Image Used to Falsely Claim April 2026 Helicopter Crash in Kenya's Baringo County

AI-generated image used to falsely claim April 2026 helicopter crash in Kenya's Baringo county

IN SHORT: Following an accident that claimed the life of Kenyan lawmaker Johana Ng'eno and five other people in February 2026, an image appearing to show another helicopter crash started circulating online. However, the image is AI-generated and no such second crash happened.

"DEVELOPING STORY: A chopper has crashed in Eldama ravine and all the 6 occupants have perished. It is suspected that high ranking government officials were aboard the chopper before it went down," reads the caption of an image circulating on social media in Kenya.

The image, posted on 16 April 2026, appears to show a crashed, burning helicopter with the registration 5Y-DSB, with security officers standing at the scene. Eldama Ravine is a town in Baringo county in western Kenya.

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Over the years, Kenya has experienced a number of aviation accidents, including some high-profile cases. Some have been fatal.

The February 2026 helicopter crash that killed Johana Ng'eno, who was the member of parliament for Emurua Dikirr constituency in Narok county, and five other people, renewed concerns over aviation safety in the country.

The image of the helicopter crash has been widely posted. However, can it be trusted? We checked.

AI-generated image

We closely examined the image and found clues that the claim could be false and that the image is fake.

For a start, "5Y-DSB" was the registration of the helicopter in the fatal February 2026 crash. This suggested to us that the image was an illustration of the crash that killed Ng'eno and others and could have been created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

We also noted that the uniforms worn by the security officers shown at the crash site in the image are different from those ordinarily worn by Kenyan police or the military.

The viral image shows a burning heap of helicopter parts, which also appeared unnatural to us. It looks quite different from photos of the February accident scene, where burning or charred machine parts were scattered across a larger area.

News of helicopter crashes is usually reported and broadcast immediately by credible news outlets and posted widely on social media. We did not find this reported anywhere by credible news outlets hours after the claim emerged.

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We conducted a reverse image search and discovered the image was published as early as 2 March. Here it was clearly labelled as AI-generated in an article about the February crash.

The claim that a helicopter crashed in Kenya on 16 April is fabricated, and the image provided as proof was generated using AI tools to illustrate an earlier actual crash.

For tips on how to spot AI-generated images and videos, see Africa Check's guide here.