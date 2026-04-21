Kenya: Murkomen - 14 Suspects in Senator Osotsi Attack Fled Kenya After Incident

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has told Parliament that the majority of suspects linked to the recent attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi fled the country shortly after the incident.

Appearing before lawmakers, Murkomen said investigations had gained early traction after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) circulated images of the suspects to the public, prompting a few to surrender.

"DCI circulated the pictures; three of them presented themselves. The rest about 13 or 14 ran out of the country to a neighbouring state," he said.

The Interior CS disclosed that security agencies are now working closely with counterparts across the border to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the National Police Service, under the command of the Inspector General, is coordinating efforts with the DCI as part of a broader operation to bring all those involved to justice.

Murkomen assured MPs that the government remains resolute in pursuing the suspects despite their escape, vowing that authorities will dismantle any networks linked to the attack.

"We are working with authorities in the neighbouring country, and we will arrest all of them eventually," he said.

On April 9th, Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House, West End Mall.

The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti, also known as Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court, the DCI confirmed.

In a statement, the DCI said investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident.

"We thank members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urge continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice," the statement read.

In a statement by Osotsi's office,the incident occurred on Wednesday when a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him.

"It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling," the statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the statement, the attackers demanded to know why the senator was allegedly supporting a one-term political position instead of a two-term stance, pointing to possible political motivations behind the assault.

Despite the presence of his security detail, no shots were fired.

"The Senator's security detail that was present exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in a public setting, which could have resulted in grave harm to innocent civilians," the statement added.

The senator's office condemned the attack, terming it barbaric and cowardly, and suggested it may have been orchestrated.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric and cowardly act, which appears to have been premeditated and orchestrated," the statement read.

At the same time, the office cautioned against linking the incident to residents of Kisumu, noting that the senator had interacted freely with the public prior to the attack.

"This isolated incident should not, in any way, be used to tarnish the image of the people of Kisumu, who have consistently demonstrated warmth and hospitality," the statement said.

The office has called on the National Police Service to urgently investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice, pointing to CCTV footage at the restaurant as a key lead.

"The availability of CCTV surveillance at Java Restaurant provides a critical starting point for identifying and apprehending those responsible. The rule of law must prevail," the statement added.