Africa Urged to Fast-Track Energy Access As Kenya Emerges Renewable Investment Hub

Nairobi — Energy stakeholders attending the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF) 2026 in Nairobi have called for accelerated action to close Africa's persistent energy access gap, even as Kenya positions itself as a leading destination for renewable energy investment and innovation.

Industry leaders cautioned that despite growing global financing and improved policy frameworks, millions of Africans still lack access to electricity, urging urgent reforms to unlock stalled projects and scale up investment in the sector.

Alliance for Rural Electrification CEO David Lecoque said Africa must intensify efforts to close the energy gap, noting that renewable sources offer the most affordable solution for the continent.

"The fundamental issue is the huge energy access gap in Africa. We must double down efforts to close it, especially because renewable energy offers the most affordable pathway for the continent," he said, pointing to solar, hydro and geothermal as Africa's key competitive strengths.

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The European Union said it is increasing support for Africa's energy transition through blended financing under its Global Gateway initiative, which supports large-scale infrastructure development, including renewable energy projects.

"Through the Global Gateway, we are combining grants and soft loans to support major infrastructure projects. But African countries must strengthen regulatory frameworks to attract more investment," said Henriette Geiger, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Kenya.

However, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) warned that weak project preparation continues to hinder investment flows, with many initiatives failing before reaching bankability.

"Up to 80% of energy projects in Africa fail between feasibility and investment stages, while the continent still receives less than 2% of global energy investment despite having the highest need," said Mohamed Kadah, Assistant Secretary General at COMESA.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), through its Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), said it is working to de-risk projects and improve policy environments to attract private capital into the renewable energy sector.

"We provide concessional financing, guarantees and technical assistance to make renewable energy projects viable and bankable, while supporting governments on regulatory reforms," said João Duarte Cunha, Head of SEFA.

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Private sector players also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding clean energy access. Schneider Electric highlighted its long-term investment in impact-driven energy solutions for underserved communities.

"Since 2009, we have invested over $90 million and mobilized over $470 million to support innovative energy access companies addressing early-stage financing gaps," said Anna Coby, Access to Energy Manager for Global Partnerships at Schneider Electric.

The forum comes as Kenya strengthens its position as a regional renewable energy leader, driven by strong geothermal resources, expanding solar investments, and a relatively progressive regulatory environment.

Kenya already generates a significant share of its electricity from renewable sources including geothermal, hydro, wind and solar, making it one of the most advanced clean energy markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Stakeholders noted that Kenya's experience demonstrates how stable regulation and targeted investment can attract global capital, with similar models being encouraged across Africa to accelerate universal energy access.