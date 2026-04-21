Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Joined H.E. @tayeatske, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

21 April 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf this morning Joined H.E. @TayeAtske, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to address the inaugural meeting of the Africa-China #Entrepreneurs meeting (CAES) in Addis Ababa.

The forum brought together business leaders from #Africa & #Chaina. Also in attendance were H.E. Jiang Feng, Ambassador of China to Ethiopia & the African Union & the representative of China Chambe of Commerce.

The Chairperson highlighted Africa as a future engine of global growth, driven by its youthful population & vast untapped potential. He underscored that trade, private sector dynamism, & entrepreneurship are central to integration & development.

Reflecting on over two decades of strategic partnership through FOCAC, he called for deeper cooperation, drawing lessons from China's agricultural & industrial transformation. He also called for increased Chinese investment, joint value chains, & support for youth & women entrepreneurs, institutionalizing the China-Africa Entrepreneurship Alliance & ensuring concrete, measurable outcomes.

Read the original article on African Union.

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