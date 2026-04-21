Kenya: Itumbi Dismisses Claims of Delayed ID Issuance, Cites Nakuru Data Amid Political Row

Nairobi — Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Head Dennis Itumbi has dismissed opposition claims of selective issuance and delays in national identity cards as false, urging Kenyans to rely on verified government data.

In a statement, Itumbi accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and attempting to create public anxiety over the registration process in a bid to advance what he termed as a political narrative of electoral interference.

"Let us be clear. There are no delays. What we are witnessing is political manipulation, outright falsehoods and a desperate attempt to create anxiety among citizens, all in a hopeless effort to push a narrative of election interference," he said.

He argued that the claims were part of a broader attempt to undermine confidence in public institutions, insisting that the national identification system remains efficient, secure and accessible to all eligible citizens.

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To counter the allegations, Itumbi cited data from Nakuru County, where he said over 1.4 million identity cards had been successfully issued as of April 18, 2026, with more than 31,000 applications currently being processed across sub-counties.

According to the figures, Nakuru East leads in issuance, followed by sub-counties including Rongai, Naivasha, Njoro and Molo, all recording steady progress in both completed and ongoing applications.

"This is a system that is working consistently across every part of the county.A system that has delivered over a million IDs in a single county cannot, by any honest standard, be described as delayed,"

"What exists is a structured, secure, and continuous process that ensures every Kenyan receives a legitimate and verified identity document,"Itumbi noted.

Itumbi maintained that the government remains committed to timely service delivery and safeguarding the integrity of the national identification system, warning against what he described as the weaponisation of misinformation for political gain.

"It is regrettable that some leaders continue to mislead citizens and erode confidence in public institutions for short-term political interests," he said.

He urged Kenyans to rely on official communication channels and factual data, dismissing opposition assertions as baseless and reiterating that access to identification documents remains equal and uninterrupted across the country.

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Gachagua's assertion

Yesterday, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua had accused President William Ruto's administration of discriminatory practices in the issuance of national identity cards ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kiambu during the unveiling of his party's gubernatorial candidate, Gachagua claimed that the government was selectively issuing IDs in regions perceived to support the Head of State while delaying the process in opposition strongholds.

"As we go towards the General Election, William Ruto and his people are sensing defeat and have decided to have selective issuance of IDs," he said.

The former Deputy President alleged that applicants in pro-government areas were receiving their documents within days, while those in regions seen as critical of the administration faced prolonged delays.

"In areas perceived to be against William Ruto, our young people are being denied IDs. In Nakuru, communities that support William Ruto are being issued IDs within two to three days, while others take between three to four months," he claimed.

Gachagua warned the government against what he termed as unequal access to a critical identification document, insisting that all eligible Kenyans should be treated fairly regardless of political affiliation.

"All Kenyan children deserve IDs whether they support or oppose William Ruto," he said.

He further threatened to mobilise mass action if the alleged discrimination persists, putting the registrar of persons on notice.

"If this does not stop, we shall ask Gen Z to occupy registration centres, Huduma Centres and relevant offices in Nairobi," he said.