Egypt's Reme-D Raises $500k to Scale Cost-Saving Diagnostics Solution

Reme-D has raised $500,000 from Global Innovation Fund to expand its molecular diagnostics platform across Africa and the Middle East.

Founded in 2022 by Salma Tammam, the company develops PCR testing kits that operate at room temperature, removing the need for cold-chain logistics.

Reme-D uses nanotechnology and lyophilisation to stabilise testing materials, reducing costs by up to 40% and improving reliability in low-resource settings. The technology also cuts testing time in some cases.

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The company operates in Egypt, Iraq, Sudan, and Kenya, serving 92 healthcare facilities and testing about 50,000 patients each month.

The new funding will support expansion into Nigeria and Libya, scale manufacturing, and advance research in areas including genetic diseases, oncology, and maternal health.

Key Takeaways

Reme-D's funding highlights growing interest in healthcare technologies designed for emerging markets. Diagnostics in many African countries face infrastructure challenges, particularly unreliable electricity and limited cold-chain capacity. By developing room-temperature PCR kits, Reme-D addresses a key constraint that has historically increased costs and limited access.

This approach reflects a broader shift toward local innovation tailored to real operating conditions rather than adapting technologies designed for developed markets. Lower costs and faster testing can improve access to diagnostics, which is critical for managing infectious diseases, maternal health, and chronic conditions. Expansion into new markets such as Nigeria and Libya suggests demand for scalable, cost-efficient solutions.

For investors, the company represents exposure to healthcare infrastructure and diagnostics, a segment with long-term growth potential as demand for testing and early detection increases. For health systems, such technologies can improve efficiency and reduce reliance on imported solutions, supporting more resilient healthcare delivery.