Egypt: Raedbots Launches As Egypt's First Local Industrial Robotics Maker

Raedbots has launched in Egypt as a local manufacturer of industrial robots, targeting growing demand for automation across factories and warehouses.

Founded in 2026 by Mohamed Ibrahim and Hamza El-Sahiti, the company develops AI-powered robotic systems for welding, material handling, and warehouse automation.

Raedbots builds its technology in-house, covering hardware, electronics, control systems, and AI software. The company said this approach allows it to reduce costs compared with imported systems.

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The startup is part of the NVIDIA Inception program and is supported by Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, which provides access to AI tools and ecosystem support.

Raedbots is working with industrial partners to deploy its systems and expand production capacity across the region.

Key Takeaways

Raedbots' launch reflects a shift toward local manufacturing of advanced technologies in Africa and the Middle East. Industrial automation has traditionally relied on imported equipment, which can be expensive and less adapted to local operating conditions. By building robotics systems locally, companies like Raedbots aim to lower costs and increase adoption among manufacturers. The focus on AI-powered automation aligns with global trends, where robotics is being integrated with machine learning to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

For Egypt, developing a domestic robotics industry supports broader goals of industrialisation and digital transformation. It also creates opportunities to build technical expertise and reduce reliance on foreign technology suppliers. However, scaling hardware businesses remains capital-intensive and requires strong execution in manufacturing, distribution, and after-sales support. For investors, the company represents exposure to deep-tech and industrial automation, sectors that are still emerging in the region but could see long-term growth as industries modernise.