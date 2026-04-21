Egypt: Edafa Acquires Egypt-Based Cyclex in Push Into Circular Economy

Edafa Venture has acquired Egypt-based Cyclex in a six-figure deal, as it expands its focus on sustainability and circular economy investments.

The transaction, completed in the second half of 2025, was facilitated by Startup Sync, which supported valuation and negotiations between both parties.

Cyclex operates in non-hazardous waste recycling, converting waste into economic value through processing and reuse. The company aims to scale its operations and improve efficiency following the acquisition.

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Edafa said the deal aligns with its strategy to grow its portfolio in environmental and sustainability-focused sectors, including waste management and circular solutions.

Cyclex plans to expand across industries while continuing to develop recycling solutions that reduce environmental impact and create new revenue streams.

Key Takeaways

The acquisition highlights growing investor interest in circular economy models in Africa and the Middle East. Waste management remains an underdeveloped sector in many markets, with large volumes of waste untreated or poorly managed. Startups like Cyclex are building business models that turn waste into usable products, creating both environmental and economic value. For investors, these companies offer exposure to sustainability themes while addressing structural gaps in infrastructure.

The involvement of platforms like Startup Sync shows the increasing role of ecosystem players in facilitating deals and supporting startup growth. For Edafa Venture, the acquisition provides a platform to scale operations and integrate sustainability into its broader investment strategy. As regulatory pressure and environmental awareness increase, demand for recycling and waste processing solutions is expected to grow. However, scaling such businesses requires operational execution, infrastructure investment, and consistent demand for recycled outputs.