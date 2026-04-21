Egypt's Invia Raises $1.2m to Scale SME Finance Management Platform

17 April 2026
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

INVIA has raised $1.2 million from angel investors and strategic backers to expand its AI-powered financial platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 2023 by Yehia Ashour, Ahmed Zeinhom, and Omar Aboulmagd, the company is building a system that combines bookkeeping, cash flow tracking, inventory, and manufacturing operations in a single interface.

The platform allows users to interact through text, voice notes, or uploaded invoices, removing the need for traditional accounting tools and expertise.

INVIA said the funding will support product development, engineering expansion, and customer acquisition across Egypt's SME sector.

The company plans to expand its platform into a broader operating system, integrating functions such as HR, POS, and CRM.

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Key Takeaways

INVIA's funding reflects growing demand for software tailored to SMEs in emerging markets. Many businesses operate with fragmented tools or manual processes, creating inefficiencies in financial management and decision-making. By combining multiple functions into a single platform, INVIA is targeting a gap between basic accounting tools and complex enterprise systems.

The use of AI to simplify interactions, through voice and text inputs, addresses usability barriers that often limit adoption among small businesses. This approach aligns with a broader trend in fintech and software, where platforms are evolving into full operating systems that manage multiple aspects of a business. For investors, SME-focused infrastructure offers scale potential due to the large number of underserved businesses. However, success depends on execution, customer acquisition, and the ability to integrate multiple services into a reliable platform.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

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